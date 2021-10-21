Jamestown Police asking for public's help locating missing adult

According to the Jamestown Police Department, Tyler Graves was last seen on Oct. 5 around 8 a.m.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing adult.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, Tyler Graves was last seen on Oct. 5 around 8 a.m. However, police say Graves may have been seen in the area of W 1st Street in Jamestown on Oct. 19 around 8 a.m.

At this time, it's believed that Graves may be staying on the streets somewhere in Jamestown.

Anyone with information about Graves whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen Graves, is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department's non-emergency line at (716) 483-7537 and reference CR# 26409-21