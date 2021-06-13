Jamestown Police asking for public's help locating missing 15-year-old

Police say Jaden M. Caraballo, 15, was last seen Saturday, June 12 around 4 p.m.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing juvenile.

Jaden M. Caraballo, 15, was last seen Saturday, June 12 around 4 p.m.

The teen was last seen in the area of North Main Street and West 3rd Street at the Jamestown Pride event.

Jaden is said to have reddish brown hair, and is said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weigh 115 pounds. Jaden was last seen wearing a colorful shirt and a pride hat.