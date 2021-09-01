Jamestown Police asking for public's help identifying hit-and-run driver

Police say the driver of a four-door black Jeep Wrangler struck a fire hydrant on West 3rd Street and Main Street early Saturday morning.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

Police say a four-door black Jeep Wrangler with black rims and a hard top struck a fire hydrant on West 3rd Street at Main Street, a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.