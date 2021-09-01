Jamestown Police asking for public's help identifying hit-and-run driver

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.
Police say a four-door black Jeep Wrangler with black rims and a hard top struck a fire hydrant on West 3rd Street at Main Street, a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.
Anyone who knows the identity of the driver is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Jamestown Police Department by calling (716) 483-8477.