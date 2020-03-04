JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police arrested two people who were found with drugs and a weapon in their car, according to investigators.

Police say they stopped Richard Catanese Jr.,31, while he was driving on Thursday at around 12:15 p.m. During the traffic stop, investigators said they found crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a knuckle knife.

Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, Christine Park, 33. Investigators said Park was found with crystal methamphetamine.

In total, police say they found 14.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 2.6 grams of fentanyl.

Catanese has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a weapon.

Park has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Catanese is currently in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment on felony drug charges.

