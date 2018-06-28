Jamestown Police are investigating the shooting and killing of a dog during an outstanding warrant arrest.

Investigators say around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, two Jamestown Police officers were looking for a suspect in the 200 block of Windsor. As they approached the home, authorities say a large pitbull/mastiff dog was aggressive towards the officers while they were on the sidewalk.

Police say one of the officers was forced to shoot his duty weapon at the animal in order to stop an 'imminent attack'. No officers or persons were injured during the incident, but the dog was taken to a local vet where it died from its injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say charges against the dog's owner are expected because it did not have on a leash or collar.

