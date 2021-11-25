Jamestown Police officer receives award for helping save newborn baby's life

Officials say Officer Martin-Ahlbin's actions were life-saving and "speak volumes on her personal character and dedication to service."

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown Police officer is being honored for her efforts in helping to save a newborn baby's life.

Officer Jakki Martin-Ahlbin was working on September 19, 2021 when she responded to an emergency call for a report of a 11-day-old baby that was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officer Martin-Ahlbin was able to make entry to the home and immediately began performing CPR on the infant until firefighters from Jamestown Fire arrived on scene.

The baby was taken to the hospital.

Officials say Officer Martin-Ahlbin's actions were life-saving and "speak volumes on her personal character and dedication to service."