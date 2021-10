It was with the hopes of raising $60,000 for a new wheelchair van for beloved longtime music teacher, Bill Knight.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was just two weeks ago when we first shared the story of the Jamestown music community coming together..

Well, they ended up raising more than $70,000, with $30,000 coming from West Herr Auto Group.