Jamestown mayor asking residents to call city council to urge approval of funding to hire 8 firefighters

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The mayor of Jamestown is asking residents to call their local council members to try and get more support for hiring eight new firefighters.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist told 2 On Your Side that the city received a FEMA grant that would cover almost all of the costs for the next three years, but the city council did not approve the plan Monday night.

"There's widespread community support for the hiring of these firefighters. Our firefighters here in the city also do EMS services, which has been in crisis here in the city, even before COVID. So the fact that we could not only run an additional ambulance and add eight new firefighters for life-saving, both protection and fire, coverage is truly an incredible thing. And I'm at a loss for words as to why this city council continues to punt this decision," Sundquist said.



The mayor said the city would have to spend about $100,000 a year for the next three years.

Council members had a lot of questions about costs after that timeline, which the mayor said would be about $2 million a year.

The vote was tabled until the next meeting at the end of May, but the city is under a timeline for the grant.