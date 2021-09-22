Jamestown man gets 21 years in prison for fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man will spend the next two decades behind bars for a fatal stabbing that took place nearly four years ago.
Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley sentenced 22-year-old Tavion Turner to a determinate sentence of 21 years followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Turner admitted to stabbing 22-year-old Dyllan Ownbey during a fight on Willard St. in Jamestown back in November, 2017. He pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in July just as his jury trial was about to get underway.
The Erie County District Attorney's office was appointed a special prosecutor in the case after Turner's defense lawyer, Jason Schmidt, was elected as Chautauqua County District Attorney in 2020.