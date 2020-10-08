Jamestown man accused of firing gun into parked car with passengers; no one injured

Jamestown Public Safety Camera captured the incident, leading to the arrest of 49-year-old suspect.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigation an incident after they say a man fired his gun into a parked car with several people inside.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 6 on Newland Ave at Forest Ave in Jamestown where authorities say several people were involved in a dispute.

This is when authorities say Chris L. Freeney, 49, pulled out a gun and fired it into a parked car. No one inside of the car suffered any injuries.

The incident was captured on a Jamestown Public Safety Camera where authorities were able to positively identify Freeney and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Freeney turned himself into police where he was charged with first degree reckless endangerment and menacing.