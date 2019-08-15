MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Jamestown man died following a head-on crash that happened Wednesday night on Route 394 in the Town of Poland.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that 67-year-old Terry Telschow was taken by Mercy Flight at the scene of the crash to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. after Telschow's vehicle, traveling west, crossed the center lines and moved in the eastbound lane. Telschow's vehicle then struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Conewango Valley, New York was taken by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of what appeared to be non-serious injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said no charges will be filed.

