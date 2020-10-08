Jamestown man dead after Sunday morning crash

Jeffery Baker, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NY State Police.

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — One man is dead after his car ran off the road and hit a culvert Sunday morning, according to the New York State Police.

Investigators say that at about 5 a.m. Sunday 40-year-old Jeffery Baker, of Jamestown, entered the I-86 on-ramp at a high rate of speed in the town of Ellicott. The car left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and then hit a culvert pipe.