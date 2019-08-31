JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Originally scheduled for Sunday night, the Jamestown Labor Day Festival at Bergman Park has been pushed back to Monday night because of weather.

Safety was a big factor. According to a Facebook post by the Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department on Saturday evening, the decision was made by members of the city's staff as well as the Labor Day Festival Organizing Committee.

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and heading into the night.

The Dan Feather Memorial 5K Run/Walk that's planned for Sunday morning is still going to be held as planned. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run begins 30 minutes later.

