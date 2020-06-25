James Mitsubishi Hamburg sued for sexual harassment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges two female employees were subjected to a sexually hostile work environment.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg auto dealership is facing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of two of its female employees.

Named in the lawsuit are James Cars of Hamburg, LLC, doing business as James Mitsubishi Hamburg and two other dealerships owned by the parent company James Auto Management, LLC, in Rome and Greece, NY.

According to the filing, the General Manager of the dealerships made numerous unwelcome sexual advances and comments to the two women. It's alleged the manager's conduct included staring at and making comments about their bodies and asking them to join him in his hotel room.

The lawsuit also claims the same person mimed sex acts in front of a female employee and told her he imagined waking up next to her in bed. The EEOC further alleges he engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the female employees, including giving unwelcome massages.

The EEOC claims the GM's behavior was well known throughout the dealership, including by the VP of Human Resources who witnesses and encouraged the harassment. Eventually, one of the women was forced to quit because no action was taken to stop the harassment.

Judy Keenan, director of the New York District Office, said, “No employee should be forced to choose between enduring sexual advances and comments and earning a living. Ending sexual harassment in the workplace remains a priority for the EEOC.”

“Employers who are aware of sexual harassment in the workplace have a legal obligation to quickly end it,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office. “The EEOC will continue to take action against businesses who fail to protect their employees from unlawful harassment.”