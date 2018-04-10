ALDEN, NY — Erie County inmates had a special visitor on Thursday. Wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' addressed about 80 inmates.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office stated that during his hour-long visit at the Erie County Correctional Facility, Jake shared his story of addiction and how it took over every aspect of his life. He also shared how a friend helped him start his journey to sobriety. Jake has been sober for five years.

The male and female inmates who were present during the speech are addicts and were able to share their struggles with substance abuse with Jake.

