Orleans County residents are encouraged to fill out a survey that will help officials better determine service availability in the county.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — There isn’t a demographic in Orleans County that isn’t impacted by the lack of broadband in one way or another. A recent study indicated that 21 percent of farmers in the county didn't have access. Another survey suggests 32 percent of students don't have an adult to help them get online or assist them with school devices.

Another study by Microsoft indicates that 36,000 residents of Orleans County are not using the internet at FCC defined broadband speeds. A little over 40,000 people live in Orleans County.

What’s being done about it the issue? For nearly a decade Legislator Lynne Johnson has been trying to tackle the issue with her Niagara County counterpart, David Godfrey. But Orleans County didn't have reliable congressional leadership for quite some time, as Chris Collins was distracted with his legal issues.

Now that Congressman Chris Jacobs has been elected for a full term, he's made broadband access and mapping a priority for the 27th congressional district. He took aim at the way data has been presented in New York State, and pledged to help find a better way.

“While the state government has failed to provide accurate coverage data, I’m committed to supporting federal efforts to close the coverage gap and ensure we have accurate granular maps that give a detailed picture of New York’s coverage needs," Jacobs said.

2 On Your Side reached out to the state to respond to the claim. A broadband office spokesperson released the following statement Monday evening:

"The New NY Broadband Program uses the best available data which includes FCC broadband availability data as well as provider maps, information from past grant awards, and other sources, and our coverage estimates are roughly confirmed by trusted third-party entities such as BroadbandNow, which rated New York second nationally for broadband coverage, speed, and price."

Right now: @RepJacobs is hosting a press conference about #broadband availability in Orleans Co. I’ll be monitoring this and sharing any info that comes out of it. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/3UMSu0NDvi — Nate Benson (@natebenson) February 8, 2021

At the local level, a grassroots effort is underway across the county to try and get a sense of who has access and who doesn't.

Residents in Orleans County are advised to take part in the digital literacy survey being conducted by the United Way of Orleans County. The survey is currently underway and can be filled out online or in-person at the Medina, Albion, and Lyndonville libraries where staff will help you complete it if you need assistance.

So far the results reveal a bleak picture for access in the county. Of the 3,000 respondents to the survey, 15 percent say they don’t have any options for internet service at their home.

In addition, 35 percent of residents need to "always, often, or sometimes" leave their homes in order to do activities on the internet.

One in five students are having trouble using the device their school provided them because of access-related issues.

And 67 percent of respondents have been asked to work from home by their employer, but 12 percent were unable to do so.

2 On Your Side asked Congressman Jacobs if he would support, or even introduce, legislation that would make it mandatory for a service provider to connect an entire census tract, rather than cherry-pick it as it does currently.

"It makes a lot of sense to me," Jacobs said. "It certainly doesn’t make sense to say that census tract has internet when a very small percentage of It is served.”