Jacobs Institute lures major talent from FDA to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jacobs Institute has lured a major talent to Buffalo, and JI leaders say it is another sign of the project's uniquely exciting model in the med-tech space.

Carlos Pena started in December as chief regulatory officer of the Buffalo-based nonprofit. He heads its newly formed Office of Regulatory Services. He was previously director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Neurological and Physical Medicine Devices, part of the FDA"s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.