GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — In the eyes of Chris Jacobs, it's about fairness.

Because of the inability of the New York State Thruway Authority to secure agreements with provincial Canadian governments, drivers from north of the border probably aren't paying tolls on the Grand Island bridges.

And until the situation changes, the state senator from Buffalo wants all tolls on the bridges suspended, Jacobs saying Canadian drivers are getting a "free ride."

This involves the so-called "cashless tolling" system at both sets of bridges.

For vehicles with an E-ZPass, the toll is automatically deducted from the owner's account. Without an E-ZPass, a picture of the license plate is taken and a bill for the toll is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

But that's not so for Canadian vehicles without an E-ZPass.

The Thruway Authority has yet to secure agreements with Ontario and other provincial governments, which would allow them access to registration information of those Canadian drivers.

Jacobs says the tolls at the bridges amount to some $20 million annually.

So far Thruway Authority representatives have not responded to our questions about Senator Jacobs' proposal.

