BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials from Jacksonville -- like Buffalo, a waterfront city that's trying to reinvent itself -- are trying to take lessons from what we've done here in the Queen City.

For the last few days, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has had a group here in Buffalo, touring the city and talking to leaders.

Friday's stops included a walk around the medical campus to see the kind of impacts that start-ups can have and how to attract them.

"What I want to take away from our time here is the ability for public sector, private sector, and philanthropy to all come together to talk about a better Buffalo for everyone, for all citizens," Aundra Wallace of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce said.

"That's what we've learned, and we're going to continue that theme and message for us in Jacksonville, as we have our saying: One City, One Jacksonville."

More than 30 people came on the visit that ended Friday, and those folks say they learned a lot to take back down south.

