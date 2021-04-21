Jack Quinn named to Board of Directors of Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Quinn was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, 10 years after his brother was diagnosed with the same disease.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Congressman and ECC President Jack Quinn has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Quinn was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, 10 years after his brother was diagnosed with the same disease.

As a board director for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Quinn will use his Washington D.C. experience and bring the Foundation’s public policy efforts in front of lawmakers.

“I’m humbled and excited to join the team at MJFF, a very talented and devoted group of professionals who likely lead the world in funding and research to find a cure for PD. I look forward to adding my contributions soo,” said Quinn in a released statement.

Quiin is one of three new directors appointed this week. He will be joined by Melanie Bolch Isbill, and Alex Krys.

“Our strategy since day one has been to bring the best and sharpest minds to our mission to end Parkinson’s,” said Michael J. Fox in a release on the foundation's website. “Melanie, Alex and Jack each bring smarts and exceptional talent to task in supporting our work. We are grateful to have them on the team, and we look forward to working together.”

Quinn is currently the senior advisor for public and community relations at Barclay Damon LLP, and he says he's grateful for the support from him co-workers.

“I am grateful,” Quinn said, “and deeply appreciative to my friends at Barclay Damon who help me deal with my personal battle against PD and provide me with the time and tools to assist MJFF on a national level to find a cure.”