CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence held its annual Bark in the Park event on Saturday, complete with vendors, displays, and exhibits.

The event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There were prizes awarded to dogs for a number of categories, including most patriotic, cutest, most colorful, owner look-alike, most unique trick, and curliest tail.

Admission to the event at Clarence Town Park was $6 in person and $5 in advance. Children under the age of 12 get in for free.

