"Can are cool," says Tim Herzog.

The founder of Flying Bison brewing says canned craft beer sales have grown, now over a quarter of the off-the-shelf retail market. Herzog has been planning 5,000 cases of cans of his summer varieties.

Then, the news of the tariffs by President Trump. His administration announced levies of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum coming from Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Aluminum is what beer cans are made of. Herzog was suddenly looking at higher costs to can his beer.

“So, now what’s gonna happen? Put the breaks on this for a minute. Let’s look at it. Let’s think about it,” says Herzog.

For now, the cans are out. He'll stick with bottles until he can figure something out.

That's part of the unintended consequences of trade disputes, and Buffalo is on the front line. The city's Peace Bridge is one of the pipelines where $1.5-billion worth of good cross back and forth between the US and Canada everyday.

And tariffs often result in more tariffs.

UB political science professor Munroe Eagles points out Canada is responding with tariffs of its on on US goods, "and retaliatory measures then drive down the volume of trade and drive up the costs of international transactions.”

Herzog is concerned about how this may impact his business, too.

"The E-U is looking at imposing tariffs on us. Well, some of our grain comes from Germany. Some of our hops come from England. That blows up in our faces really fast,” says Herzog.

Herzog says minus a quick international resolution, he may be forced to raise his prices.

