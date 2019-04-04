BUFFALO, N.Y. — Baseball is back in downtown Buffalo. It's opening Day at Sahlen Field!

The Bisons will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders today at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a voucher for a free hot hog, a tribute to the ballpark's new name.

Today's game kicks off a seven-game homestand, including the first Honda fridaynightbash! of the year and Anderson's Kids Weekend. As always, kids run the bases Sunday.

