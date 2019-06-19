BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced another new addition to their family.
Tashi, the one-horned rhino, gave birth to a 123.5 lbs. male calf recently.
Tashi was pregnant for 488 days! Mom and baby are bonding and doing well.
This is the third successful birth of a greater one-horned rhino via artificial insemination. Tashi's third calf, Monica, was the first and a second rhino was born recently at the Zoo Miami.
This is Tashi's fourth calf!
Tashi and her baby will remain off-exhibit so that the zoo's veterinary teams can monitor their progress. The calf does not have a name yet and the zoo will announce at a later date when mom and baby will make their public debut.
Check out these photos from the Buffalo Zoo: