BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced another new addition to their family.

Tashi, the one-horned rhino, gave birth to a 123.5 lbs. male calf recently.

Tashi was pregnant for 488 days! Mom and baby are bonding and doing well.

This is the third successful birth of a greater one-horned rhino via artificial insemination. Tashi's third calf, Monica, was the first and a second rhino was born recently at the Zoo Miami.

This is Tashi's fourth calf!

Tashi and her baby will remain off-exhibit so that the zoo's veterinary teams can monitor their progress. The calf does not have a name yet and the zoo will announce at a later date when mom and baby will make their public debut.

Check out these photos from the Buffalo Zoo:

Baby Rhino born to Tashi at the Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo

