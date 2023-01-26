Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023

The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer.

Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations.

The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once again feature all things Italian, from food to entertainment.