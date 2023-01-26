Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023

x
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer.

The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year.

Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations.

The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once again feature all things Italian, from food to entertainment.

The Italian Festival returned to Hertel Avenue last year, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID and prior to that, being held on Buffalo's waterfront. 

