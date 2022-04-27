Italian Heritage Festival returning to Hertel Avenue, according to source

Sources tell 2 On Your Side the festival will be returning to Hertel Avenue this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is returning to the City of Buffalo this summer, However, it won't look the same as it did two years ago.

While the event is returning to the City of Buffalo, sources tell 2 On Your Side that the annual festival will not take place at Niagara Square this year. Instead, the event will move back to its previous location on Hertel Avenue.

The official festival date has not been provided at this time.