Italian Heritage Festival returning to Hertel Avenue, according to source

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is returning to the City of Buffalo this summer, However, it won't look the same as it did two years ago.
While the event is returning to the City of Buffalo, sources tell 2 On Your Side that the annual festival will not take place at Niagara Square this year. Instead, the event will move back to its previous location on Hertel Avenue.
The official festival date has not been provided at this time.
Event organizers are scheduled to provide more information about the event on Thursday, April 28 at 10:45 a.m. at the Italian Cultural Center. 2 On Your Side will update this story following the announcement.