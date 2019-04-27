BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival says it's "going back to its roots.”

The festival announced on Saturday that the celebration will be held July 20 and 21 at Niagara Square.

“We are very excited to announce that the 2019 Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is moving back to our roots, in downtown Buffalo, where it all began many years ago,” festival president Carmen J. Palma said in a statement.

The event will be held along Delaware Avenue, from Niagara Square down to Huron Street.

According to organizers, the first Italian Heritage Festival once took place at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church on Court Street, behind City Hall.

The event had been held at the Outer Harbor the past two years.

“We are so very appreciative for the support that we received over these past two years while we were at the Outer Harbor,” Palma said.

