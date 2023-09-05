It will cost more green for that green thumb

Gardeners starting their season this year will be paying more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The turn toward more spring-like weather in Western New York may have many eager to start turning the soil.

But gardeners will be finding they will need more green to suit their green thumb.

Costs for mostly everything associated with gardening have risen due to inflation and it has impacted garden centers and other suppliers.

"Diesel fuel hasn't come down yet, so a big cost to all this stuff is shipping and that hasn't changed," said Chris Zeise, manager at Russell's Tree and Shrub Farm in East Amherst.

Energy costs were also higher for garden centers with greenhouses which, due to a rather cloudy late winter and spring, spiked those costs further.

"It comes down to labor costs too," said Zeise. "Everyone is getting paid more and it just falls from there."

Although increased costs vary by product, Zeise believes the typical gardener might be spending ten percent more than last year due to higher costs.

"I would agree it probably is ten percent or more," said Jackie Albarella, host of the popular 2 The Garden reports on Channel 2.

"That will also include hard goods like pots, stones, brick, and more," Albarella said.

However, Albarella believes the most ardent gardeners won't be dissuaded from their passion.

"Even though the price goes up they still want those six baskets of geraniums for the porch or four baskets of ferns, or they wanna buy their tomatoes as plants because they don't want to go through the trouble of starting them from seeds," she said.

The cost of seeds is also up.

"But when it comes to vegetables, the price to grow more lettuce than you could ever eat in the summer is still going to be way cheaper than you will pay in a grocery store or any market," said Albarella, who noted that many are willing to pay more to continue to enjoy the benefits of gardening.

In terms of items that may be harder to come by this year, Zeise said peat moss and some forms of bark mulch, while still available, may be somewhat limited in supply as the season goes on.

"In some cases, you just might not be able to get the type that you are used to buying," he said.

He also noted that, in Western New York in particular, there may be somewhat of a run on arborvitaes, especially large ones.