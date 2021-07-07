Issues with non-emergency phone lines continue in City of Niagara Falls

All municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are once again out of service.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls continues to experience issues with its municipal phone lines, according to a city spokesperson.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, all municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are once again out of service.

The spokesperson says the service provider is aware of the ongoing issue and is working to repair it. The outage is currently affecting phone calls to the city's non-emergency lines.

It's unclear at this time when the phone lines will be restored.

Until the situation is resolved, the City of Niagara Falls is providing the following numbers for residents to use for non-emergent situations:

(716) 704-0183

(716) 329-1215

(716) 264-3538