Issue with non-emergency phone lines for Niagara Falls Police has been resolved

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls provided an update Wednesday morning regarding an ongoing issue with municipal phone lines for the city.

According to a City of Niagara Falls spokesperson, the non-emergency phone numbers for the Niagara Falls Police Department are once again available. The public can reach the police department at (716) 286-4711.

Despite this progress, the City of Niagara Falls says it is still experiencing issues with the phone lines in City Hall, adding that it is still being worked on by technicians.

The problem was initially reported on Sunday affecting phone calls to the city's non-emergency lines. At the time, the city spokesperson said it was a statewide issue.