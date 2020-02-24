AMHERST, N.Y. — The concept of making part of the Audubon Golf Course a cemetery due to the belief of human remains buried there isn’t on the agenda, but is expected to be addressed by member of the public at Monday night’s Amherst Town Board Meeting.

A concept unveiled two weeks ago by Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Forest Lawn Group of cemeteries is far from being set in stone. In fact, it is not even on the agenda for the meeting.

Nonetheless, being that Monday evening will mark the first time the Town Board has met since the proposal was unveiled, Kulpa expects the issue to be raised by members of the public during the time period reserved for residents to make comments to the town board.

“Generally speaking, the people who've had a conversation with me understand that there isn't a change to golf this year staring them immediately in the face this spring,” Kulpa said. “Most have been willing to have a conversation over the course of the year," he said.

Kulpa hopes to organize a task force including members of the golf leagues that utilize the town course to gain their input. One of the key issues will be if the town needs the golf course, in light of a revelation that surfaced eight years ago that some areas of the golf course contain human remains.

It all goes back to the 1960s, when the University at Buffalo was building out its South Campus, and remains from a paupers field near Bailey Avenue, once associated with the nearby county poorhouse, were dug up.

The remains were quietly taken to a section of UB owned land off Maple Road and North Forest, which later became the town of Amherst’s Audubon Golf Course.

The majority of the remains are believed to be in areas near the 18th tee near Maple, and the 14th green closer to North Forest.

Though the remains were believed to have been placed there more than 50 years ago, their presence only came to light more recently.

Kulpa, who became town supervisor 2018, believes the issue needs to be addressed.

Two weeks ago he announced a concept of taking part of the golf course (most of its eastern half) and selling it to the Forest Lawn Group, which would then make a “memorial garden,” which would be a burial ground for cremated remains only.

RELATED: Amherst, Forest Lawn planning new memorial garden

RELATED: Town of Amherst to expand Main Library at Audubon

RELATED: Westwood Country Club plans move forward