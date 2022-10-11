Is your license plate peeling? NYS will fix it for free

A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed along with the new license plates.

NEW YORK — If you have a New York State license plate that is peeling, you can exchange it free of charge.

“We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.”

To get a new plate free of charge, you will also receive a new license plate number. If you are getting a standard plate number free of charge, email the DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov with the following information:

Name as it appears on registration

Address

City, state, ZIP code

Daytime telephone number

Peeling plate number

A photograph of peeling plates

The DMV says a new registration and windshield stick will be mailed along with the new plates.

If your license plate is peeling but you want to keep the same plate number, mail a completed application, a photograph of peeling plates and a $20 check or money order payable to 'Commissioner of Motor Vehicles' to:

NYS DMV

6 Empire State Plaza

Room 414A

Albany, NY 12228

A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately.