Multiple officials from a variety of agencies at the local and state level cited non-disclosure agreements when asked about the rumored Samsung semiconductor plant.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — Could a corn field in Genesee County be the future site of a multi-billion dollar Samsung semiconductor facility?

Well if it is, no one is talking about it.

News of Genesee County being in the running for the Samsung semiconductor facility broke in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend. The report cited documents that the Wall Street Journal saw from an official in Arizona familiar with the project. The document reportedly listed Genesee County, New York as a potential site along with Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas

No one with knowledge of the project would speak with 2 On Your Side on the record, or even verify that Samsung is in discussions for a project in Western New York.

Invest Buffalo Niagara, which promotes economic development projects in the region, couldn't comment, citing a non-disclosure agreement for any type of economic project.

The Genesee County Economic Development Center issued a statement that did not reference the Samsung project, but rather the development of the STAMP facility in the Town of Alabama. A staff member at the GCEDC also cited a non-disclosure agreement and couldn’t discuss the project further.

2 On Your Side also asked Governor Andrew Cuomo's office about the project. They to issued a statement stating the inability to talk about ongoing negotiations and whether they’re happening or not.

"Empire State Development welcomes discussions with any business that is looking to create jobs and invest in New York State and does not confirm or deny whether any potential negotiations are occurring until such time as they are concluded.”

WGRZ did contact the Town of Alabama Supervisor, but everything he knew came mostly from media reports.

“We do have space and the zoning. and the available infrastructure to make such a project happen,” Alabama Town Supervisor Robert Crossen said. “It’s not unusual for us to not know the specifics until they become a reality.”

The Town of Alabama is home to the Genesee County STAMP site, which is aimed to be a high tech hub for, among other things, a semiconductor facility. The same in which Samsung is reportedly interested in building somewhere in the U.S.

New York State Senator Edward Rath says he was surprised to see Genesee County mentioned in the Wall Street Journal report as well and while he didn’t have direct knowledge of the project that he could speak to, he said he’ll do all he can to make sure it happens.

WGRZ asked Senator Rath if tax incentives would be on the table.

"There absolutely has to be large scale incentives for this project to locate in Genesee County," Rath said. “We’re certainly going to be sitting down with as many stakeholders as we possibly can right out of the blocks, and lending our open handed support.”

The Alabama town supervisor told 2 On Your Side that the GCEDC provides a monthly update at the town board meeting each month, and there is another meeting coming up on February 8.

In a statement to WGRZ, Congressman Chris Jacobs said the following about the potential Samsung facility: