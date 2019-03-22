BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bother Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul are using the word 'hope' to describe the possibility of making recreational marijuana legal in New York State.

When 2019 started, it appeared the issue had been decided. Cuomo included the legalization in his budget proposal. With an on-time budget, that meant legal cannabis would have been state law by April 1st.

But within the last week, Cuomo announced recreational marijuana would not be in the budget, explaining to a NYC radio station that the issue would have to go through the regular legislative process, which would be more difficult.

Today, when asked if the administration was committed to getting legal cannabis done this year, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said, "It is our hope to get it done this year."