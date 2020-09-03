HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you regularly drive Rt. 5 to or from Buffalo, you may have seen it.

Hamburg Police say they've gotten numerous calls expressing concern for an animal spotted in the area of Rt. 5 and Rt. 179 near the Ford plant. Some have speculated that it might be a dog or a goat. Police say it's actually a piebald deer. Its color is a genetic condition and not a sign of any disease or malnutrition.

Police advise it's best to just leave the deer alone and remind you it's illegal to take any photos or video of the deer while you are driving.

Hamburg Police