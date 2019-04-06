BUFFALO, N.Y. — A showdown appears likely if New York State moves to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers' licenses.

"I'll fight this tooth and nail," says Joseph Jastrzemski. The Niagara County Clerk has been monitoring the movements of the so-called "GreenLight NY" bill which would relax identification requirements to get a NY drivers license, making it possible for undocumenteds to get one.

Reports say Speaker Carl Heastie will schedule a vote next week on the legislation where it is expected to pass. From there it would move on to the Senate. If it reaches his desk, Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign it into law.

2 On-Your-Side contacted all eight county clerk offices in western New York. A number of them say they will not comply with changes to current identification requirements.

Under the state constitution, a Governor can remove county officials from office including county clerks. It's a rarely used power, but a senior advisor to Andrew Cuomo signals that failure to follow state law is a potential violation of the clerk's oath of office.

The prospect of being forced from office is not enough to sway Jastrzemski, "I'm willing to take that risk."

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns has long been opposed to the idea of giving licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Last week, Kearns and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw held a news conference to denounce the plan.

Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore spoke defiantly about using relaxed identifIcation standards for licenses.

“They can arrest me. I don’t care. I don’t mind sitting in a jail cell for a few days,” said Barmore.

Alan Bernstein, Cattaraugus County Clerk says it unfair to lower standards for undocumenteds seeking licenses but he will follow changes in regulations that may make it easier.

Wyoming County Clerk Rhonda Pierce also dislikes loosening licensing rules but would not commit to a course of action yet, "I guess I’m gonna worry about that if and when it happens.”

Orleans County Clerk Karen Lake-Maynard, Genesee County Clerk Michael Cianfrini and Allegany County Clerk Robert Christman did not return messages left at their offices.