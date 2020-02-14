CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Uncle Sam wants you! The Internal Revenue Service is looking to add up to 85 employees to staff its call center located in the Appletree Business Park in Cheektowaga.

The jobs are in addition to ten other new hires who started earlier this month at the Union Rd. location.

Starting pay for the contact representative positions is $17.34 an hour.

"The IRS is proud to be a part of the community in the Cheektowaga area, and we strongly encourage people to consider applying for these jobs," said Eric Hylton, the IRS Small Business/Self Employed Commissioner. "These new phone assistors will work with people who have past-due tax bills."

The new hires will be focused on a specialized call line for taxpayers who get a balance due notice for unpaid taxes.

"The IRS is committed to making it easier for people with past-due taxes to reach us early in the collection process, and these new hires are a part of the process," added Hylton.

Information on applying for one of these jobs can be found here.