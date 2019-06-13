ELMA, N.Y. — The entire student body at Iroquois High School was brought together to hear about a big honor won by a team of their classmates.

A group of student leaders wrote, produced, and starred in a video called "Choices and Consequences." It's a message directed at young people, to warn them about the dangers of drug and alcohol use. Their video was the winning entry in a contest sponsored by Kids Escaping Drugs.

Several Iroquois students took part in the Leadership Summit that challenged the teenagers to produce a video that would drive home a strong message.

After a day-long video shoot, students say they gained a whole new appreciation, not only for the challenges of television production but also how universal and wide-spread is the problem of addiction.