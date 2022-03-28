Irish, Italians, Polish gather for ethnic celebration after 2-year hiatus

The event was a way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, St. Joseph's Day, and Dyngus Day all at once. There was Italian music, polka dancing, and Irish whiskey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Irish Center welcomed Italians and the Polish for a Tri-Ethnic Festival celebration on Sunday.

There was a flag-raising ceremony with flags of each country, along with the American flag. They also raised the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity.

"Buffalo's got a big, huge Polish, Irish and Italian groups here," said Dan McCue, chairman of the Dyngus Day party. "We've been neighbors and friends for years and years, and it's nice that we can get all three of them together under one roof like this and celebrate."

"It's fun. We've had a ball every year doing this. It keeps growing every year."

Organizers say this year's Tri-Ethnic Festival celebration was a huge success, despite taking a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.