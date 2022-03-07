Irish-American heritage focus of Distinguished Speaker series

The Valley Community Center will be celebrating Irish-American Heritage Month by hosting a series of events every Tuesday throughout March at the Tewksbury Lodge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rich heritage of WNY's Irish-American population will be celebrated with a series of events at the Tewksbury Lodge on Ohio Street.

Each Tuesday in March the Valley Community Center will feature a distinguished speaker presenting different topics.

Presentations include:

March 8th Elizabeth Licata, editor of Buffalo Spree magazine, will speak on family genealogy citing her own experience tracing her grandparents to County Roscommon.

March 15th Bill Donahue, author of the book “Himself: A Civil War Veteran’s Struggles with Rebels, Brits and Devils”, will present on his Irish heritage dating back to the Civil War.

March 22nd Gene Overdorf will return to speak on “Stories from Holy Cross Cemetery, the Final Resting Place of Buffalo’s Irish.”

March 29th Thomas “Tee’ Caufield, local expert on Irish politics will speak about the politics of the north and south of Ireland and how it transferred to America.