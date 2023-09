According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the teen was crossing Clinton Street Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit by an 18-year-old driver.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 17-year-old from Ireland was seriously hurt in Batavia after he was hit by an SUV overnight.

That driver and witnesses called 911 for help.