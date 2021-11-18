Investor buys Dave's Christmas World properties on Union

According to documents filed Nov. 17 in the Erie County clerk’s office, David Gordon, president of Dave's Christmas Wonderland, sold five Union Road properties.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Dave’s Christmas Wonderland has sold its Union Road complex to an Amherst real estate investor.

According to documents filed Nov. 17 in the Erie County clerk’s office, David Gordon, president of Dave's Christmas Wonderland, sold five Union Road properties from 2669-2725 Union Road to HS&KM LLC for $2.3 million. HS&KM’s lead partner is listed as Harpreet Singh of Amherst.

Rick Recckio, president of Recckio Real Estate & Development Inc., brokered the deal. He said Singh is considering a number of retail options for the properties.