Investor buys Broadway building with plans for retail and event space

Long vacant, the three-story building dates back to 1920.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side real estate investor has acquired a building near the Broadway Market in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore District.

Talha Bakth, founder of Sajfyn Family Group Ltd. and Buffalo Grow Group Ltd., has purchased the building at 976-982 Broadway from JAML982 LP, according to documents filed Nov. 19 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Bakth paid $800,000 for the building, according to county records.

Long vacant, the three-story building dates back to 1920 and is being eyed for mixed-use development with street-level retail and an event center on the upper floors.