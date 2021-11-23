x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investor buys Broadway building with plans for retail and event space

Long vacant, the three-story building dates back to 1920.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side real estate investor has acquired a building near the Broadway Market in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore District.

Talha Bakth, founder of Sajfyn Family Group Ltd. and Buffalo Grow Group Ltd., has purchased the building at 976-982 Broadway from JAML982 LP, according to documents filed Nov. 19 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Bakth paid $800,000 for the building, according to county records.

Long vacant, the three-story building dates back to 1920 and is being eyed for mixed-use development with street-level retail and an event center on the upper floors.

Click here to read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Mr. Goodbar To Require Vaccinations