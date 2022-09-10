Investigation underway after overnight Amherst apartment complex fire

Amherst Police had asked people to avoid the area of Dodge Road and Campbell Boulevard for some time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a Stonington Lane building on Sunday morning.

The Amherst Police Department and Getzville Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m. At 68 Stonington Lane, their crews found a heavily involved fire at an apartment building.

The Snyder, East Amherst, and Swormville fire department also helped to extinguish the fire. Amherst Police had asked people to avoid the area of Dodge Road and Campbell Boulevard for some time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.