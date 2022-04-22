Investigation into student 'isolation room' ongoing at Silver Creek Central School District

In a recent Facebook post, the board of education says the whistle blower isn't cooperating with the investigation.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Silver Creek Central School District released new information Thursday about allegations of a so-called 'isolation room' at an elementary school. The board of education is now saying the whistle blower isn't cooperating.

The board of education held a meeting Thursday night and issued a lengthy statement on the district's Facebook page.

The post reads that investigators are completing interviews about allegations that students were mistreated at the school, but according to the statement, the administrator who first reported these claims is not cooperating with the investigation. Despite this, the board of education says it will continue its investigation into "inappropriate treatment of children" in the school district.

According to the district, the room remains closed at this time.

You can read the full statement from the board of education below:

"The investigation into allegations contained in the March 28, 2022, Letter (the 'Letter') submitted by District administrator Jay Hall to the Board of Education is ongoing. At this time, the investigators are completing interviews with individuals who may have information regarding the allegations. A full report will be provided to the Board shortly after all the facts have been gathered and witnesses interviewed.

"In addition, outside agencies have either examined the room or started independent investigations. The District has been contacted by and/or has provided information to the following: the New York State Education Department’s Office of Special Education Quality Assurance; the New York State Education Department’s Office of School Personnel Review and Accountability; the Chautauqua County District Attorney through the New York State Police, Child Protective Services, the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services Safety Office, and the Silver Creek Fire Department. These agencies have all been notified of the allegations against the District, and the District has been and will continue to fully cooperate with and provide information directly to these agencies.

"Since my receipt of the Letter on March 29, 2022, our board has taken this matter very seriously. Mr. Hall has alleged that under our watch, children have been mistreated. Nothing could be more serious than that. Simply put, the Board’s only goal from the start is to know whether the allegations are true, and if so, to take appropriate action. Within 24 hours, we designated an attorney to investigate the matter.

"Unfortunately, at every turn, Mr. Hall has done nothing but frustrate the process. He was uncooperative when requested to meet with the investigator on March 30th, the day after he sent the letter to me. The investigator only wanted to meet with him to make sure she had a complete understanding of the allegations, which any investigator would do. Mr. Hall refused to meet and she was only able to have a brief conversation with him by going to the elementary school and seeking him out. In that conversation, Mr. Hall refused to provide meaningful cooperation, although he claimed to have additional information beyond the Letter. Three weeks later, Mr. Hall now claims to have a “heavily evidenced 90+ page report.”

"Since my receipt of the Letter and continuing through to his current claim of having additional information, the Board of Education has directed Mr. Hall to meet with the investigator, who has made every effort to accommodate him. She has offered to meet with Mr. Hall on campus, off campus, on weekends, and via Zoom. Mr. Hall has refused. The Board of Education has also directed him to provide his information to me, to the Board, or to the investigator. He refuses. This is not right. He remains our employee and yet he refuses to cooperate at every turn.

"Despite Mr. Hall’s lack of cooperation, the District will continue to forge ahead with its investigation with the only goal of getting to the truth. If anyone has any information related to any inappropriate treatment of children in our school district, we urge you to bring it forward.