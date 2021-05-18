Investigation continues into Hamburg fatal fire that killed mother, small children

Police say they have interviewed witnesses and that this remains an open investigation.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police say they are still looking into the exact cause and circumstances of the January 18th fire which gutted a Newton Road home and killed a young woman and her two small children.

Responding firefighters say they tried to enter the house in a rescue attempt during the overnight fire but were driven back by the roaring flames and heavy smoke.

They later found the bodies of 28-year-old Krystle Dab, 6-year-old Allison Harman and 4-year-old John Wendover.

A GoFundMe account started on their behalf apparently raised enough to help pay for the burials.

Two men identified as 33-year-old Robert Benz Jr. and 29-year-old J.D. Wendover were found outside the burning home with injuries which were treated at ECMC.

Police say they have determined the fire started in the kitchen area near the stove and spread rapidly through the home. They also say there was no apparent natural cause of the fire like a lightning strike. But they have not determined an exact cause as of yet.

Erie County Fire Investigators and State Police Fire Marshals have assisted in the investigation.

Police say they have interviewed witnesses and that this remains an open investigation.