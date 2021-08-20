Invasive aquatic plant hydrilla found at City of North Tonawanda Marina

The invasive plant is very difficult to get rid of, it falls apart easily and pieces as small as an inch grow into new plants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An invasive aquatic plant hydrilla has been found at the the City of North Tonawanda Marina. There are currently no other known infestations of hydrilla along the Niagara River.

The invasive plant was discovered by a concerned person at the marina who reported it to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A hydrilla is one of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control because the plant breaks apart easily and new plants develop from the pieces no bigger than an inch long. The plant negatively affects recreation, tourism and the aquatic ecosystem.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising boaters to lift their motors and clean their props before entering the river by reversing and then forwarding multiple times to dislodge the plant fragments. All boaters should clean, drain, and dry their boats and trailers before launching into any new water body to prevent the spread of invasive species.

DEC will apply an aquatic herbicide (copper) at the marina to prevent the plant from reaching the Niagara River, where it would be impossible to control. DEC will also work with North Tonawanda and various wildlife organizations to develop a long-term plan to prevent the spread of the plant.