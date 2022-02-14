International Women's Day sheds light on the ongoing gender pay gap in WNY

March 8 is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women as the fight for women's equality continues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March 8 is International Women's Day, a day when women around the world join forces to celebrate one another and their achievements - past, present, and future.

However, it's also a day to recognize the continued fight for gender equality and women's rights.

Professor Kari Winter teaches American Studies at the University at Buffalo in the Department of Global Gender Studies and says while women have shattered many ceilings, there's still a need to expose ongoing injustices.

"Women's rights are really a global issue," Winter says. "Having an intersectional understanding that we're not going to have a just, peaceful society until everyone is included and that our fate is interlinked with the planet is important."

The pandemic has exposed many of those continued injustices, especially as it relates to healthcare and employment, specifically the gender pay gap.

"The gender pay gap intersects with so many other issues," Winter explains. "I think the issue in Western New York is not only an issue of misogyny and male dominance, which is really common across the country. But also, in times of economic depression, it tends to it women harder."

Just consider, comparably speaking, how many women lost their jobs and stayed home at the onset of the COVID outbreak.

"One of the most urgent issues facing women in the United States today has to do with what is often called the second shift," Winter says. "The vast majority of care work around the world is still unpaid and done by women."

According to Business First, the gender pay gap here in Western New York, while improving is still a problem, regardless of women's education and age.

Looking back to 2020, when considering men's average monthly earrings per year in privately owned businesses versus women's, it's obvious just how much more men are making month after month.

Winter tells 2 on Your Side, "I would connect the fact that women are falling so far behind here to the fact that Buffalo is one of the most racially segregated cities in the United States. If we improve social justice in terms of racial justice, we will also improve gender injustice and vice versa."