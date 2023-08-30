International Overdose Awareness day remembrance event Thursday

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness day and Erie County will be having an outdoor memorial display.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Thursday, August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness day, and the Erie County Department of Health is teaming up with task force members to transform the front lawn of the old country hall to shed light on those loved ones lost due to overdoses.

The display will be set up all day on the lawn at the corner of Franklin and Church street in Downtown Buffalo.

People affected are encouraged to upload pictures in rembraced of their loved ones for the event.