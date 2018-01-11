BUFFALO, NY — Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a combined $2.2 million in grants to support the Buffalo International Institute's efforts to fight human trafficking. The first grant will be shared with the Western New York Human Trafficking Task Force over three years.

The partnership between the Buffalo international Institute and the New York Human Trafficking Task Force is designed to identify victims and investigate and prosecute traffickers. Funds will also go towards providing resources for survivors.

The second grant is designed to help IIB expand its Housing First Pilot Program for survivors of human trafficking. The grant will also help provide mental health and substance abuse services in collaboration with Evergreen Health Services.

At a press conference announcing the new funding, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, "My office is committed to prosecuting all forms of human trafficking in Erie County. A collaborative effort with our partners in law enforcement is essential to uncovering these abuses, helping the victims and prosecuting the offenders".

© 2018 WGRZ